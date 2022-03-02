Mansfield-Seymour seed company raises $1.6 million for Ukraine aid

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - As we are all learning a war involving two countries a half-a-world away still has ramifications all around the globe.

But what you may not know is that a seed company based in the rural Ozarks is making a world of difference in helping victims of that military conflict.

The Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company had humble beginnings in 1998 when Jere (pronounced Jerry) Gettle started it as a teenager, taking up selling seeds as a hobby from his home in Mansfield, Missouri.

“We started in my bedroom here in the Missouri Ozarks and each year it grows a little,” Gettle said.

Let’s just say the seeds sewn in Gettle’s bedroom have produced a bountiful harvest. Mansfield is still the home of the company’s headquarters as well as gardens, greenhouses, and a seed store. But in the past year, Baker Creek has added a 150,000 square-foot warehouse in Seymour, and another warehouse the same size is almost finished next to it.

“The warehouse is for the purpose of packing seeds, shipping seeds, it’s the physical part of the business,” explained Kathy McFarland, the company’s media representative.

All that expansion is needed because Baker Creek has grown into North America’s largest heirloom seed company with most of its sales coming through online or catalog purchases.

“We do have a global outreach,” McFarland said. “We ship seeds to at least 70 countries in addition to every state in the United States.”

And one of the places they ship?

Ukraine.

“It is one of the biggest farming regions with gardeners, seed collectors, and hobby plant breeders,” Gettle said. “Ukraine is a huge area for home gardening.”

Gettle has a personal connection to Ukraine as well.

“My great-grandfather Jacob Hetterle immigrated here over a hundred years ago from Ukraine,” Gettle said. “They were actually forced out due to Soviet Russian aggression at that time. So this is a personal issue with me because of my family connection and all the seed savers and customers in the Ukraine who have sent us messages.”

So with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Gettle wanted to help. He posted messages to customers explaining that from noon last Friday to midnight Sunday, all the seed sales from his business would be contributed to the World Help Humanitarian Organization that is sending food, water, and other necessities to Ukrainian families trying to survive.

The response was amazing as Baker Creek raised $1.6 million over those three days.

“There were about 44,000 different people who put in orders which were totally overwhelming to us,” Gettle said. “And we’re actually overwhelmed here now (trying to fill the orders). We’ll probably be behind for a couple of weeks.”

The good news though is that while the seeds were all packed and shipped by hand in the old days, Baker Creek now has the latest in technology with machines that can pack from 17-20,000 seeds per day.

It looks like space-age stuff as you walk into one seed packing room and see a man wearing what looks like an astronaut’s helmet.

“He’s wearing that because he packs hot pepper seeds,” McFarland explained. “And the hot pepper seeds can get into your lungs and make you cough and sneeze.”

But here it’s not just about technology.

It’s about planting seeds of human kindness and caring.

“About every one-to-two months we try to do a major fundraiser,” Gettle said of his belief that charitable giving should be a foundation of his business. “A month ago we raised funding for refugees in Afghanistan that were having hardships. We’ve raised funding for different hurricanes that have hit in the U.S. but this one for Ukraine has been the biggest one to date.”

