Moms and Money: 1984

For a $10 dollar flat fee, over 70 arcade games from the 1980s are available to play at 1984.
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Walking in into 1984 in downtown Springfield will undoubtedly fill any child of the 1980s with memories.

“So we kind of think of 1984 for is primarily a time machine,” said Chris Stuart, co-owner of 1984. “We want to be a 1980s experience so when you walk in the door the first thing you see is our arcade decorations, video games, and memorabilia,”

Stuart said 1984 was the brainchild of a group of friends 17 years who loved collecting arcade games and wanted to put their collection together. Now they use it as a way for the younger and older generations to relive the magic of the 1980′s.

“We charge a $10 mission at the door and then once you’re inside all the video gameplay is free,” said Stuart. “We want to have that be completely free of charge.”

With over 70 arcade games, Stuart said there are plenty of choices for everyone.

“People expect you to have Miss Pack, Galaga, Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, all the ones that are staples,” said Stuart.

Stuart said people of all ages are coming in 1984.

“When we first opened, we thought our demographic was 30-to-40-year-old guys because that was our age,” said Stuart. “We quickly found out that we don’t have a demographic. We have everybody from eight to eighty.”

Stuart said he likes to see the way the sights and sounds of the games can instantly transport people back in time.

“Seeing the look on people’s eyes when they go, Oh, my gosh, you’ve got Centipede,” said Stuart. “ Just nostalgia, seeing the twinkle in people’s eyes when they see a game.”

1984 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Pinball machines are 25 cents to 50 cents. You can learn more about 1984 by clicking here.

