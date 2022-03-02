Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in a crash in north Springfield
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in north Springfield.
Officers responded to Kearney and Barnes around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The crash involved the motorcyclist and another driver in a car. Police say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Kearney at a high rate of speed. The motorcyclist struck the front end of a car pulling onto Kearney Street.
The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries.
