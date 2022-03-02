Springfield restaurant owner creates drink to support the Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Mikes in Springfield is offering a special drink for a good cause.

Owner Mike Hickman knew he had to do something locally to support the Ukrainian people.

“A little feel-good, give back to the Ukrainian people,” said Hickman. “Not getting into the politics of the situation but the humanitarian effort of the Ukrainian civilians.”

Hickman recently purchased 24 bottles of Ukrainian vodka called Nemiroff that will be mixed with orange juice to resemble the Ukraine flag. The drink is $6 and the proceeds will go towards a Ukrainian fund. For the Russian vodka his restaurant serves, he’s not purchasing anymore. He’s not throwing it out either.

“Instead of just throwing away the Russian vodka we’re putting that in the proceeds benefit as well,” said Hickman. “Instead of throwing it away and getting nothing out of it, it will go back to the humanitarian efforts as well.”

While purchasing a drink won’t resolve the big picture, he wants to stand in solidarity with those impacted.

“The human factor,” said Hickman. “The play on vodka is to help Ukraine not as a nation but as the civilian population. If we can help out some families there, great.”

