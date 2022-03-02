Springfield’s Ridgecrest Baptist Church sending team to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A team from Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield aims to reach the frontlines of the European refugee crisis this week.

The team, which includes their senior pastor, will be focused on providing immediate care and shelter to orphaned refugees from Ukraine. Jeremy Muniz, the pastor at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, said they wanted to help others who desperately need it. The team said they will be able to give food, clothes, a place to stay to many orphans and refugees over the next few weeks. Muniz explains why they had to go.

“These kids are family to us and that’s how Ridgecrest views it and so when the reality of what these children could be facing came to our minds we just couldn’t sit still,” said Muniz.

Ridgecrest has a years-long partnership with an orphanage in Ukraine. They are seeking specifically to connect with the families they have built relationships with, but will otherwise provide care and resources on an as-needed basis in partnership with the International Mission Board.

Muniz said this started small. He says it was something they had to do.

“Seemed to be a crazy idea three weeks ago,” said Muniz. “Imagine if you had a son or daughter that was trapped in a country that’s being attacked. In my heart anyway, we couldn’t sit still.”

The team will give orphans and refugees food, water, a place to stay, clothes, and more.

Muniz said the planning was rigorous.

“Even right now, my phone is blowing up, we’re trying to make arrangements and get everyone because it’s very hard right now, with hundreds of 1,000s of refugees in Poland,” said Muniz.

Muniz said through a lot of hard work, many with people overseas, it’s amazing to see this come to light.

“These kids are family to us,” said Muniz. “The reality of what these children could be facing came to our minds, we just couldn’t sit still, we wanted to go ahead and move forward to try to do everything we could.”

Ridgecrest is expected to have a presence in the region for several weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.