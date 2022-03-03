Cotter, Ark. City Council approves one-time alcohol sale exemption for special event

COTTER, Ark. (KY3) - The Cotter City Council approved a one-time alcohol exemption during Thursday night’s city council meeting.

Cotter is located in Baxter County, Arkansas, which does not prohibit the sale of alcohol. However, the city of Cotter itself has specific laws connected with certain days of the week and public spaces.

The one-time sale of craft beer and wine would take effect for the FT3 Fly Fishing Film Tour special movie event May 28 in Big Spring Park. The Cotter Chamber of Commerce is hosting the city-sponsored event.

“Cotter is the trout capital of the U.S.A.,” said Jason Nazarenko, director of the Cotter Chamber of Commerce. “This is nationwide top class trout fishing, you’re never going to get anywhere else and it’s year round.”

They host several events around it, the biggest being Troutfest on May 8. One of the newest events will be the FT3 in May.

”The Fly Fishing Film Tour, this is the second year, said Nazarenko. “Last year, we were able to bring it out here. This is a nationwide film festival. So they show little clips of movies that are taken all around the world for fly fishing and we put it up to watch underneath the bridge.”

Underneath the bridge, the event also boasts bands and several vendors. By approving an exemption, alcohol sales will be allowed at the event.

Nazarenko says all proceeds from the event go back to the city, and alcohol sales can benefit that. Last year, more than $4,000 was raised to help extend a walking trail along the White River near Cotter Road.

”If you want to attract a younger crowd, you need it,” said John Laubenstein, who attends several events along the White River. “I don’t drink personally, but I think for a fundraiser or something of that nature where money is involved, there shouldn’t be any idea that you shouldn’t.”

This vote isn’t unusual. So why not vote on a more permanent resolution? The city council they like to make a decision like this on a case-by-case basis.

“A one-time ordinance, a one time allowance, for beer and wine to be sold in the park by a local distributor,” said Nazarenko. “Either way, we’re looking forward to a great event.”

Nazarenko says they’re hopeful the proceeds this year will be enough to add benches along last year’s project.

The city council will also consider resolutions to apply for 75% grant assistance from the USDA Rural Development. That would allow for the purchase of a police vehicle. The city council could also vote to amend the 2022 general operating budget allocation of the 1% city sales and use tax revenue for sewer and water receipts and transfer.

