Driver faces new charges after Tuesday’s high-speed pursuit through busy Springfield streets

Johnnie Coffer/Greene County Jail
Johnnie Coffer/Greene County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed new charges against a man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit through Springfield on Tuesday.

Johnnie Coffer faces charges of vehicle hijacking, resisting arrest, and drug possession.

Greene County deputies attempted to arrest Coffer on other warrants when he and another man sped off in a truck. Investigators say Coffer then assaulted the driver and tossed him out of the truck. Investigators say he sped through several intersections during the pursuit. Deputies arrested him at Grant and Dale when he crashed into a patrol car and another vehicle.

Deputies say Coffer violated his probation in November by cutting off his GPS ankle monitor.

