Advertisement

Grandmother’s grief drives push for new drunk driving law

Bentley's Law would require drunk drivers who cause the death of a parent or parents to pay...
Bentley's Law would require drunk drivers who cause the death of a parent or parents to pay child support to a surviving spouse or the relatives raising the victim's children, until the children turn 18-years old.(WAVE)
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Cecilia Williams is on a mission to get all 50 states to pass a law that uses a new way to hold drunk drivers accountable. She also hopes the proposed new law will be a new deterrent to drinking and driving.

“I really did not want to see another family have to go through what we go through every single day,” Williams said.

Her own personal tragedy is what is motivating her to push for the new law.

Last April her son, Cordell Williams, his fiancé Lacey Newton and their 4-month-old son, Cordell II, were killed in a crash on Highway-30. David Thurby is facing six charges in the case, including three counts of DWI death. He is scheduled for a jury trial in September.

Williams is pushing states to pass a law that would require a drunk driver that kills a parent of young children to pay child support. She named the proposal “Bentley’s Law” after one of the two grandchildren she’s now raising.

On Monday, the Tennessee House of Representatives passed its version of Bentley’s Law by a vote of 93-to-0. Williams said it was good to see the success of the bill after dealing with the trauma of her loss for so long.

In Missouri, Rep. Mike Henderson is sponsoring the legislation. It’s called House Bill 1954. He said it’s needed to help grandparents who are often left to raise their grandchildren after a parent dies because of a drunk driver.

“Some of them have to go back to work and try to find the financial means to take care of these kids the way they’d like to. And I think those people who selfishly drove drunk and took these parents away should have some responsibility,” he said.

Currently, bills have been filed in Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, Virginia, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana and Pennsylvania. Bills are being drafted in Indiana, Michigan, Utah and Texas. Williams said she will continue to contact states to try to get the law passed in all 50.

“It’s an issue nationwide. So, Bentley’s Law should be nationwide,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Johnnie Coffer/Greene County Jail
Driver faces new charges after Tuesday’s high-speed pursuit through busy Springfield streets
The pursuit ended shortly before 5 p.m. near Dale and Grant.
High-speed pursuit through Springfield ends in arrest of fugitive
Police investigate motorcycle crash in north Springfield.
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in a crash in north Springfield
Highs should reach the low 70s again Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm End to the Week

Latest News

The new Greene County Jail is closer to completion.
New Greene County Jail expected to open on time; sheriff’s office continues to see staffing shortages
Springfield police say an investigation is underway near Catalpa Street and Grant Avenue in...
Investigation underway near Catalpa Street and Grant Avenue in Springfield
Investigation underway near Catalpa Street and Grant Avenue in Springfield
Ozark firefighters.
Ozark Fire Protection district busy training seven firefighter recruits
CAC
CATCH-A-CROOK: Investigators looking for two Greene County fugitives