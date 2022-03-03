Grass and brush fires spread across the Ozarks; weather conditions play factor in burn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Grass and brush fires spread across Greene County on Wednesday. It doesn’t take much for those fires to spread with how dry it is.

Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District’s Fire Chief Richard Stirts says the wind and humidity play a major role.

”Lower the dew point, lower the humidity and you add in a little bit of wind,” Chief Stirts says. “It’s like adding gasoline onto a fire.”

Logan-Rogersville responded to a brush fire in southeast Greene County earlier Wednesday afternoon. Chief Stirts says the dry grass ignites easily during these weather conditions.

“Tomorrow looks to be a pretty good fire day and the day after even,” Chief Stirts says. “If you’ve had a fire or brush pile burning or you burn trash outside, you may want to check to make sure that fire is cold and there’s no smoke or heat coming off of it. If so, put some water on it and cool it off just to be on the safe side as we move forward in the next 24-48 hours.”

Crews also responded to a grass fire north of Springfield around noon. In Bois D’Arc, a controlled burn spread to about 20 acres. That led to five different departments responding to help. Fire Chief Jared Jones says crews were able to stop the fire from causing any structural damage.

“Even with all the ice and rain we had last week, the top layer is still dry,” Chief Jones says. “Underneath is wet, which poses a little soupy mess kind of getting around brush trucks and stuff. With the high winds, that’s just spreading it. Everything on top is dry and it’s just getting pushed with the winds right now.”

One of those houses in danger was Amy Applegate’s. She says she first saw the smoke when she picked her kids up from school.

“I was headed back this way and all you could see was smoke,” Applegate says. “I met my landlord’s son and the firetrucks coming to my house so I got a little worried trying to figure out exactly where it was at.”

The hay bales next to Applegate’s house continued to burn for hours. Applegate says she’s just thankful there’s no damage for her or her family.

“Hay bales are really hard to keep out so I’m hoping it doesn’t reignite,” Applegate says. “It’s pretty close to my house so hopefully they get a lot of water on it.”

Chief Stirts says moving forward people need to be cautious and have a plan in place before doing a controlled burn.

