Investigation underway near Catalpa Street and Grant Avenue in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say an investigation is underway near Catalpa Street and Grant Avenue in Springfield.

Several officers responded to a scene Thursday afternoon. Police tell us there is an “active investigation” at the scene and officers are serving a search warrant. Police have not confirmed any further information at this time.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

