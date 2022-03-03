Investigation underway near Catalpa Street and Grant Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say an investigation is underway near Catalpa Street and Grant Avenue in Springfield.

Several officers responded to a scene Thursday afternoon. Police tell us there is an “active investigation” at the scene and officers are serving a search warrant. Police have not confirmed any further information at this time.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.