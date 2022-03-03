Advertisement

Kansas Expressway extension project in Springfield on pace, despite snowy February

By Liam Garrity
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Construction crews cut a clear path for the new Kansas Expressway expansion in Springfield.

Phase 1 of the Kansas Expressway extension includes a stretch from Republic Road to Plainview Road.

Adam Humphrey, assistant highway director with the Greene County Highway Department, said the Kansas Expressway extension is on track. The snow and ice in February did not lead to a huge setback for them. Humphrey said we should see the foundation laid out for the $30-million project soon.

Humphrey says the project will ease traffic congestion in south Springfield.

“[It will] provide some relief to these other routes that are really just at a point that they can’t continue to handle the increases in traffic,” said Humphrey. “Certainly that results in safety concerns on those corridors as well. So to be able to provide some relief is going to be, I think, a great asset.”

Gary Gardner, who has lived in Springfield for 36 years, lives right beside the construction. He has mixed emotions about change.

“It’s sad to see all this change come out here when we were basically in the country at one time. Now the city’s moved out to us,” said Gardner.

Gardner said his home is changing quickly.

“We raised our family here. Thirty-six years we’ve lived here and cleared this property and made it what it is,” said Gardner.

Gardner sits right in the middle of the action. His home is located by Weaver Road, which is in the middle of the first phase of the project.

Humphrey said they will be starting to lay down the foundation soon.

“Getting a clean path that they can truly begin, really the next step would be the major earthwork operations to really begin constructing the new embankment and the foundation,” said Humphrey.

But even with the benefits, Gardner is indifferent on the project.

“It is kind of disconcerting,” said Gardner. “But once they get it done, I think it’ll look better and will obviously look better than what it does right now.”

Humphrey said Phase 1 should end in fall 2023. Phase 2 will start following the completion. It will go to the Greene County and Christian County lines.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

