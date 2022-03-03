Many Springfield construction projects on schedule, but material shortages and delays persist

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local construction crews are picking up the pace again thanks to the warm, dry weather.

Many local construction crews are enjoying the warmth. Those workers usually expect winter bumps here and there, so fortunately many are still already on schedule.

“We always kind of count on what would be an average winter, or the fact that we will have delays because of winter weather,” said City of Springfield Public Works Asst. Director Martin Gugle.

That does not mean a nice boost in temperatures is not appreciated.

”You take advantage of days like today when it’s 75 degrees out,” said Springfield Public Schools Executive Director of Operations Travis Shaw.

Many crews plan around the weather as a project starts up. Work is also shifted around weather conditions.

“If we know that we’ve only got maybe a two or three day window, we’re not going to undertake anything that might get us into trouble with weather later,” Gugle said. “There’s things that we still can’t do during the winter months, just because of the temperature fluctuations. We don’t do a lot of pavement marking during the winter months, because it affects the carrying time of paint. We’ll do some emergency work if need be on that. But we don’t do anything routine during those months.”

Winter hiccups have not impacted crews too heavily. Local efforts like the Fassnight stormwater project at the art museum are still on track.

“The completion date for that was expected at the end of April,” Gugle said. “Barring any any other weather delays that might pop up as we get the wet spring weather, as of right now that project is on schedule.”

The City of Springfield has a few other projects also underway. Work being done on Central Street in front of Drury is wrapping up and could be done in a few weeks, Gugle said. He also noted MoDOT expects its work on the James River Freeway and Glenstone interchange to continue on pace.

Springfield Public Schools also has quite a few of its own endeavors, including new builds like York Elementary School and Jarrett Middle School. Both are still on pace to finish in November.

“A lot of progress is being made,” Travis Shaw with SPS said.

But shortages of materials constantly come into discussion.

”Whether it’s glue, or whether it’s metal and steel framed doors, you know, whatever that situation is, we see that every single week,” he said. “And our contractors are constantly having to think weeks and months ahead to make sure that we have everything on site. Our subcontractors are ordering materials and storing them on site for longer periods of time like they’ve never done before to ensure that we have the product when we need it.”

Occasionally alternative steps have to be taken, including efforts at York Elementary School.

“We’re waiting on the mastic that holds the roof membrane down,” Shaw described. “So we’re having to look at alternative products that will still meet specs, that will still keep the warranty in place, but yet keeps the work moving.”

Rising prices of steel, fuel and other goods is making it tough. Crews say there is also a downright shortage.

“It’s 100% production and labor related,” Shaw said. “The labor isn’t there right now to be able to produce what we need, and then it’s a matter of getting it here.”

The district also has three other major projects going on right now. Two storm shelter gymnasiums are going in at Mark Twain Elementary School and Field Elementary School. That work is expected to be done this summer before school starts in fall. Hillcrest High School is also undergoing remodeling and additional construction, which is expected to be done by end of December.

Despite some of the challenges, Shaw said crews are still motivated to get to the final product.

“That’s exciting to think about being able to fill these schools with kids and staff,” he said.

City crews say they also expect other projects to ramp up in the coming months.

“We definitely have a pretty busy schedule like we do with most years,” Gugle said. “But we’ve got a lot of construction planned for this upcoming spring and the summer months. Those will start to happen in the April time frame and throughout the rest of the summer.”

