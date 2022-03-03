Advertisement

Missouri state auditor examining books in Texas County

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced the office began a regularly scheduled audit of Texas County, located in south-central Missouri.

The most recent audit of Texas County was completed in November 2017 and gave the county an overall performance rating of “poor,” the lowest possible.

“My office will conduct an independent review of government operations in Texas County to ensure that taxpayer resources are used effectively and appropriately,” Auditor Galloway said. “Anyone with information that would be helpful to this audit is encouraged to contact my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

