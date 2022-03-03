Advertisement

No. 14 Arkansas survives in last seconds against LSU

Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) scores on a fast break against LSU during the first half of...
Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) scores on a fast break against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas guard JD Notae made two free throws with 8.6 points left, LSU’s Xavier Pinson missed a final attempt at the rim as the clock expired as the No. 14 Razorbacks held off the Tigers 77-76 on Wednesday night.

Stanley Umude led Arkansas (24-6, 13-4 Southeastern Conference) with 23 points. The Razorbacks have won 14 of their last 15 games overall and nine in a row at home.

LSU (20-10, 8-9) had the lead on the possession before Notae’s chance at the free-throw line, but Pinson missed a 3-pointer and Eric Gaines missed a follow, giving the Razorbacks the ball. Mwani Wilkinson fouled Notae while going for a steal on the wing and Arkansas’ scoring leader made two at the line.

Pinson had 12 points on 5-of-21 shooting. He gave LSU the lead with 52 seconds left when he scored at the rim. Neither team led by more than seven points throughout the game.

Tari Eason led LSU with 24 points but fouled out with 1:35 left.

Arkansas’ second-leading scorer, Jaylin Williams, had 19 points and 10 rebounds. He also fouled out with 4:27 left.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: Kept alive its chances at a regular-season SEC title.

LSU: Fell below .500 in conference play, but appears in a good position for the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: At Tennessee on Saturday.

LSU: Hosts Alabama on Saturday.

