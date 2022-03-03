Ozark High School adding new academy model of education

OZARK, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Ozark High School is adding a new academy model of education for the 2022-23 school year.

Ozark High School will open a second campus called the Ozark Innovation Center in August 2022. With grade levels of more than 400 students and a second campus, Academies will ensure students feel connected with other students and teachers within their academic program in addition to their activities.

“Our goal is to improve the high school experience for each student, preparing them for the needs of the 21st century,” said Ozark High School principal Jeremy Brownfield. “The Academies are not taking anything away from what OHS currently has to offer. We are organizing our existing programs and adding additional opportunities for our students.”

The new model features six overarching Academies for OHS students to choose from based on their interests, talents, and plans after high school.

Health Sciences

Industrial and Engineering Technology

Human Services

Natural Resources and Agriculture

Business and Computer Technology

Arts and Communication

Within each Academy are the programs, known as pathways, which guide students through their high school curriculum. These pathways are similar to the programs of study families are already used to seeing from Ozark High School.

The academy will provide a home for students and is built on a foundation of three pillars:

Culture allows students to explore interests with like-minded students and teachers

Connection occurs through partnerships and projects with community partners to provide a deeper understanding of the field

Capstone provides students the opportunity to graduate from high school with real-world benefits, including industry-recognized credentials, college credit, internships and more

As freshmen, students will take an Academy Exploration class to examine and select their Academy for their sophomore year. As sophomores and juniors, students will continue through their pathway and refine their interests with course selection. As seniors, students can apply what they’ve learned with a capstone experience.

“The senior year capstone will bring authentic experiences and real-world relevance for a culmination of k-12 learning,” said Assistant Superintendent of Learning Craig Carson. “The academies model helps the District meet its mission of graduating success-ready students.”

Learn more about Academies at www.ozarktigers.org/academies.

