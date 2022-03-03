Advertisement

Ozark, Mo. man sentenced in death of shaken baby in 2016

James Church, 45, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge Wednesday in a Christian County courtroom.(Christian County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark man will spend the next 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death of a shaken baby in 2016.

James Church, 45, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge Wednesday in a Christian County courtroom. A judge also sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Church was originally charged with first-degree domestic assault and three counts of first-degree child abuse for the injuries to Iris Church, who was 8 weeks old when she died. Court records indicate he may have been abusing the baby since as early as August 2016.

A Christian County prosecuting attorney upgraded the charges when the baby died from her injuries several weeks later. An autopsy determined the baby girl died from head trauma and other injuries in October 2016. A medical examiner also said Iris also had broken ribs.

According to the probable cause statement from 2016, Church told police that he was frustrated with the baby and shook her. Church told police that he dropped Iris from about chest high onto an inflatable couch.

ORIGINAL STORY: Father charged with murder after baby died 3 days after being shaken

