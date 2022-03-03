SAMPLE BALLOTS: Check your ballot for Missouri’s April 5 election
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tax issues, schools, and city governments highlight the April 2022 municipal election. Before you make a decision, check out your county’s sample ballot. The election is Tuesday, April 5.
MISSOURI ONLY:
Barry County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/03/april-election-barry-county-sample-ballot-news/
Benton County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/03/april-election-benton-county-sample-ballots-2/
Camden County: https://www.camdenmo.org/wp-content/uploads/Camden-Publication-040522.pdf
Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/
Dade County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/02/april-election-dade-county-sample-ballots/
Dallas County: http://www.ky3.com/resizer/KjR_cyn94cLhgap_Say4DsUW4gA=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/ZWES7STDLBBMFIAANABVWJBCXY.png
Dent County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/sLC19uvd7Ic0CNoVOlm-dwsC74Q=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/OWFEZRSPUZGZ7I3FUZIRJOJZYU.png
Douglas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/02/april-election-douglas-county-sample-ballots/
Greene County: https://vote.greenecountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Greene-County-Sample-Ballots.pdf
Hickory County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/02/april-election-hickory-county-sample-ballots/
Howell County: https://howellcounty.net/wpnew/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Combination-Sample-Ballot.pdf
Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/
Lawrence County: (Sample Ballot Delayed)
Miller County: https://www.millercountymissouri.org/_files/ugd/cbf041_2bb095376f744614a785e6bc4a193c95.pdf
Oregon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/02/april-election-oregon-county-sample-ballots/
Ozark County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/03/april-election-ozark-county-sample-ballots/
Phelps County: http://www.phelpscounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Sample-Ballots-election-4_5_22.pdf
Polk County: https://polkcountymo.gov/county-clerk/
Pulaski County: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17ueDXespTdMh0X1Lz1OmRSWYxf497Qqf/view
Shannon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/03/april-election-shannon-county-sample-ballots/
St. Clair County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/02/april-election-st-clair-county-sample-ballots/
Stone County: https://stonecountyclerk.com/media/uploads/downloads/doc04499620220225122555.pdf
Taney County: https://media.taneycounty.org/pdf.php?4546
Texas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/02/april-election-texas-county-sample-ballots/
Webster County: (Sample Ballot Delayed)
Wright County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/02/april-election-wright-county-sample-ballots/
