SAMPLE BALLOTS: Check your ballot for Missouri’s April 5 election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tax issues, schools, and city governments highlight the April 2022 municipal election. Before you make a decision, check out your county’s sample ballot. The election is Tuesday, April 5.

MISSOURI ONLY:

Barry County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/03/april-election-barry-county-sample-ballot-news/

Benton County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/03/april-election-benton-county-sample-ballots-2/

Camden County: https://www.camdenmo.org/wp-content/uploads/Camden-Publication-040522.pdf

Cedar County:

Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/

Dade County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/02/april-election-dade-county-sample-ballots/

Dallas County: http://www.ky3.com/resizer/KjR_cyn94cLhgap_Say4DsUW4gA=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/ZWES7STDLBBMFIAANABVWJBCXY.png

Dent County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/sLC19uvd7Ic0CNoVOlm-dwsC74Q=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/OWFEZRSPUZGZ7I3FUZIRJOJZYU.png

Douglas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/02/april-election-douglas-county-sample-ballots/

Greene County: https://vote.greenecountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Greene-County-Sample-Ballots.pdf

Hickory County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/02/april-election-hickory-county-sample-ballots/

Howell County: https://howellcounty.net/wpnew/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Combination-Sample-Ballot.pdf

Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/

Lawrence County: (Sample Ballot Delayed)

Miller County: https://www.millercountymissouri.org/_files/ugd/cbf041_2bb095376f744614a785e6bc4a193c95.pdf

Oregon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/02/april-election-oregon-county-sample-ballots/

Ozark County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/03/april-election-ozark-county-sample-ballots/

Phelps County: http://www.phelpscounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Sample-Ballots-election-4_5_22.pdf

Polk County: https://polkcountymo.gov/county-clerk/

Pulaski County: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17ueDXespTdMh0X1Lz1OmRSWYxf497Qqf/view

Shannon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/03/april-election-shannon-county-sample-ballots/

St. Clair County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/02/april-election-st-clair-county-sample-ballots/

Stone County: https://stonecountyclerk.com/media/uploads/downloads/doc04499620220225122555.pdf

Taney County: https://media.taneycounty.org/pdf.php?4546

Texas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/02/april-election-texas-county-sample-ballots/

Webster County: (Sample Ballot Delayed)

Wright County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2022/03/02/april-election-wright-county-sample-ballots/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.