Shop near Aurora, Mo. burns after car inside catches on fire

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A shop building just north of Aurora, Mo. was destroyed Wednesday, after a vehicle inside caught on fire.

Firefighters from the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District responded to the blaze on Lawrence County road 2170 north just after noon. It wrote in a Facebook post that the building was destroyed, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No one was injured.

Also responding to the blaze were the Marionville City Fire Department and Freistatt Fire Protection District.

