Taste of the Ozarks: Cucumber Dill & Feta Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole shares a healthy salad choice.

Cucumber Dill & Feta Salad

· 1/4 Cup apple cider vinegar

· 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt

· 2 Tablespoons minced red onion or shallot

· 2 English cucumbers, sliced thin

· 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill

· 2 Ounces feta cheese, crumbled

· 1/3 Cup unsalted pistachios, roughly chopped

· 2 Teaspoons olive oil

· 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

· In a medium-sized mixing bowl whisk together minced onion, salt, and apple cider vinegar

· In a large serving bowl combine the cucumbers, dill, feta, and pistachios.

· Pour the onion and vinegar mixture over the top of the salad and add in the olive oil and black pepper.

· Toss everything together until coated then serve.

