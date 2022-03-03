Taste of the Ozarks: Cucumber Dill & Feta Salad
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole shares a healthy salad choice.
Cucumber Dill & Feta Salad
· 1/4 Cup apple cider vinegar
· 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
· 2 Tablespoons minced red onion or shallot
· 2 English cucumbers, sliced thin
· 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill
· 2 Ounces feta cheese, crumbled
· 1/3 Cup unsalted pistachios, roughly chopped
· 2 Teaspoons olive oil
· 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
· In a medium-sized mixing bowl whisk together minced onion, salt, and apple cider vinegar
· In a large serving bowl combine the cucumbers, dill, feta, and pistachios.
· Pour the onion and vinegar mixture over the top of the salad and add in the olive oil and black pepper.
· Toss everything together until coated then serve.
