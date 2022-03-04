Branson police arrest two men for soliciting minors online

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson Police have arrested two men over separate investigations into soliciting minors online.

Police arrested Rafael Ramos, 32, on Wednesday and Paul Thornton III, 27, on Thursday. Police arrested both men after the Alliance Against Childhood Exploitation (ACE), an online group focused on exposing child predators, provided information regarding possible criminal contact.

After reviewing the information, Branson Police coordinated with the Taney County Prosecutor’s Office and launched investigations. Police arrested both without incident.

Investigators say the alleged victims were 14-year-old and 15-year old girls.

“Please talk with your kids, especially teens, about phone and internet safety. Start the dialogue and make sure you check and double check all safety precautions and settings for devices and apps,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews.

Ramos is charged with second-degree felony sexual trafficking of a child and furnishing pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor. Thornton is charged with felony enticement of a child. If convicted, could be sentenced to at least five years in prison.

Ramos and Thornton are being held in the Taney County Jail. Police believe the two incidents are unrelated and don’t believe the suspects knew each other.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.