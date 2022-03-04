CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives find a couple charged with stealing and forgery in Greene County.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Calvin Jones, 33 Deasarea Bingham, 33 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating two Greene County fugitives. 33-year-old Calvin Jones is wanted on a warrant for multiple charges of stealing, amphetamine stealing, motor vehicle theft and drug possession. Deputies are also looking for Jones’ girlfriend. 33-year-old Deasarea Bingham has an outstanding warrant in Greene County for 5 charges of forgery and a charge of trafficking stolen identities.

Deputy Paige Rippee says Jones and Bingham recently had a run in with law enforcement in Nixa. Investigators say the couple is known to hang out in western Springfield near the West Bypass area.

Calvin Jones has several tattoos on his body. He has Deasarea’s name tattooed above his left eyebrow and ‘417′ across his throat. Deputy Rippee says Jones also has several relatives names on his neck along with dates. Bingham has a facial piercing, known as a dermal, below her right eye.

If you’ve seen Calvin Jones or Deasarea Bingham or have any information on their location, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.