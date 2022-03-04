Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives find a couple charged with stealing and forgery in Greene County.

Investigators say Calvin Jones and Deasarea Bingham had a recent encounter with law enforcement in Nixa.
By Maria Neider
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Calvin Jones, 33 Deasarea Bingham, 33
Calvin Jones, 33 Deasarea Bingham, 33(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating two Greene County fugitives. 33-year-old Calvin Jones is wanted on a warrant for multiple charges of stealing, amphetamine stealing, motor vehicle theft and drug possession. Deputies are also looking for Jones’ girlfriend. 33-year-old Deasarea Bingham has an outstanding warrant in Greene County for 5 charges of forgery and a charge of trafficking stolen identities.

Deputy Paige Rippee says Jones and Bingham recently had a run in with law enforcement in Nixa. Investigators say the couple is known to hang out in western Springfield near the West Bypass area.

Calvin Jones has several tattoos on his body. He has Deasarea’s name tattooed above his left eyebrow and ‘417′ across his throat. Deputy Rippee says Jones also has several relatives names on his neck along with dates. Bingham has a facial piercing, known as a dermal, below her right eye.

If you’ve seen Calvin Jones or Deasarea Bingham or have any information on their location, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
