Christian County resident announces run for statehouse

Amy Freeland will run for the Democratic nomination for the 140th Missouri House District.
Amy Freeland will run for the Democratic nomination for the 140th Missouri House District.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Christian County resident announced her candidacy for the statehouse.

Amy Freeland will run for the Democratic nomination for the 140th Missouri House District.

Freeland graduated from Drury University. She works as a quality assurance analyst for a Springfield-based company. She says she has observed a strong disconnect in the region between constituents and elected officials.

Republican State Rep. Tricia Derges holds the seat.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

