Court case proceeds for man charged in assault of Springfield officer Mark Priebe

Jon Routh/Greene County Jail
Jon Routh/Greene County Jail (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man charged for ramming his car into Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe in June 2020 opted not to hear charges against him in court Friday.

Jon Routh is charged with assault and armed criminal action in connection to the incident. Routh had an arraignment hearing scheduled for Friday, but neither he nor his attorney made an appearance.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in the case. His next court appearance is pre-trial conference scheduled for June 14, 2022, per court records.

Investigators say police confronted Routh on June 9, 2020 after he drove around the parking lot of the Springfield Police Department headquarters in circles. Surveillance video also captured Routh urinating on the department’s front doors.

Investigators say the video shows Officer Priebe confronting Routh, who then drove into Officer Priebe, dragging him until he hit a barrier outside the department. Another officer fired a shot at Routh’s vehicle, hitting him.

Police confiscated Routh’s cell phone after the incident. They say just two hours before the incident, he texted two people, “apparently I can’t get a job unless I loose Lillith ... I’m going to run a cop over I think.”

According to court records, Routh was previously committed to the Department of Mental Health because of incompetency to proceed. Routh underwent a mental evaluation and has since been declared competent. The case is proceeding in the Greene County Circuit Court.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

