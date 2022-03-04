Advertisement

Ex-Missouri mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing nearly $40K worth of sports cards

(Source: Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A former mail carrier from the Kansas City-area pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for stealing dozens of sports cards worth nearly $40,000 from the mail.

Paul O. Robinson, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft in federal court Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, Robinson stole 94 sports trading cards with the value of $39,994 from the mail between April and June 2021. Robinson worked with the U.S. Postal Service from 2018 to 2021.

Per court records, in June 2021, USPS received a report that a Kevin Durant card worth nearly $2,000 was sent via mail to a customer in Kansas City, but it had never arrived. The customer provided the tracking and serial numbers for additional mail items that contained valuable sports trading cards and had been reported missing.

Investigators recovered four missing sports cards were recovered from a sports memorabilia store in Gladstone, Missouri. Surveillance video from the store showed Robinson, in his postal uniform, presenting the cards for sale on June 12, 2021. Two months later, investigators recovered another 11 stolen cards from a store in Liberty, Missouri.

Robinson admitted to stealing sports cards during an interview with agents in July 2021. Under federal statutes, Robinson could be sentenced up to five years in federal prison without parole.

