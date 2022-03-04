Judge sentences Springfield man to 159 years in prison for felonies including identity theft & forgery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Springfield man to 159 years in prison for a months-long crime spree and police pursuit.

A jury convicted Bryan Scott Jones, 32, of 23 felonies in December. They include 12 counts of felony stealing, four counts of tampering in the 1st degree, three counts of forgery, two counts of stealing as a fourth or subsequent offense, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit device, resisting arrest, identity theft, driving while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Investigators say Jones led officers on a 20-plus minute pursuit through Springfield before his arrest in May of 2020. Police say he has a lengthy criminal history of auto theft. Investigators say from September 2016 to March 2018, Jones stole and broke into several vehicles, including cars on the Missouri State University campus and Bass Pro headquarters.

