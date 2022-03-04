Sunderland Foundation in Kansas donates $5 million to Springfield Art Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sunderland Foundation in Overland Park, Kansas has donated $5 million to help expand the Springfield Art Museum.

With this gift, the museum has raised nearly $9 million of its $25 million goal.

“The Springfield Art Museum’s vision is expansive and invigorating for Southwest Missouri,” said Kent Sunderland, chairman of The Sunderland Foundation. “We make this gift not only to honor our heritage but to inspire others to invest in the museum as the leader for cultural tourism, quality of place, and arts education in this region.”

“We have envisioned a place that speaks to all our visitors’ senses with a modern, creative building and beautiful landscapes. Whether indoors or outdoors, visitors will be immersed in an artistic experience. The Sunderland Foundation’s lead gift helps propel this project from concept to reality,” said museum director Nick Nelson.

The art museum plans to expand its exhibition and education areas, lobby, and community rooms. It also plans to add a café, improve the auditorium and amphitheater to the west of the building and upgrade parking on the north side.

The goal is to finish the work in 2028, when the art museum celebrates its 100th anniversary. Work is already underway to add trails around the museum, and to make Fassnight Creek a free-flowing creek to help reduce flooding.

