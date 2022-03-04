Advertisement

Lake area fire departments warn of open burning amid warm, dry conditions

By Marina Silva
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - Local fire departments around the Lake of the Ozarks region are warning of open burning, especially on no-burn days.

Elevated fire risks are possible through Saturday due to warm, dry and windy weather conditions.

“We’re not putting out no burn advisories cause we’re lazy. We recognize a danger,” said Ed Hancock, Gravois Fire Protection District Chief.

Hancock says his firefighters have been running all over the place to put out fires this week before they get out of hand. While he doesn’t know the exact number of calls, he says it’s been higher than usual.

”Crews have been running every direction. They’ve been so far behind. We don’t even have current reports finished. Tuesday and Wednesday, we ran pretty much continuously from mid-morning to late-evening,” said Hancock.

One of the problems he has noticed is that there are a lot of opens spaces.

”We’ve got the woodlands and the grasslands, and everybody wants to put your home right in the middle of it,” said Hancock.

Chief Hancock says if you are going to burn when it is an open burn day, be responsible. Check your local fire department to see if your area requires a burn permit.

