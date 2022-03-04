Monett, Mo. High School football field restored after thousands of dollars in vandalism

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) -The Monett School district completed repairs to the football field after vandals caused thousands of dollars in damages.

In 2021, vandals covered the field in orange paint. Profanities and suggestive images littered the turf costing nearly $500,000 in damages.

“We wanted to get it ready for girls soccer this spring,” said Monett Schools Director of Operations Steve Garner. Then we obviously have track competitions out here.”

The vandalism shocked the community.

“I just felt sad that people have to express themselves by doing things to places like this,” said Monett resident John Richardson. “I don’t even know what goes through their mind when they do things like that.”

Once fall sports season ended, crews got to work restoring the field. It took a month to complete the project.

“We’ve added a security gate, which automatically locks between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. but we wanted to keep it open to the community so the community can use it any other time,” said Garner.

The district added floodlights and cameras to prevent vandals from striking again. Community members say they are pleased with the repairs.

“It’s great,” said Richardson. “It just absolutely is great. I come down here and walk a couple of times a week and it makes me feel really good to see it.”

No charges were filed in this case. Insurance covered most of the cost of repairs.

