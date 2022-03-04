New Greene County Jail expected to open on time; sheriff’s office continues to see staffing shortages

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The new Greene County Jail is expected to open on time by April or May. Despite plans to open soon, the sheriff’s office is experiencing staffing shortages.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is short 62 detention officers. Sheriff Jim Arnott says there is a plan in place if they can’t hire as many officers as they need. However, Sheriff Arnott says it’s not ideal.

“There will be things that will be restricted with inmates if we’re not fully-staffed,” Sheriff Arnott says. “We’ll be locked down a lot more, which causes issues with inmates. They’re not happy anyway, but less happy than they would be if they’re able to come out in the rec yard or things like that. For officer safety, we’re going to have to make some decisions.”

Incentives for new hires include higher starting salaries and a $4,500 stipend for overnight detention officers.

One of the new ideas to retain employees, the sheriff’s office plans to start it’s own academy sometime this summer.

Sheriff Arnott says that will be open to 15 to 20 people with multiple academies each year.

“They can come through and become a deputy sheriff,” Sheriff Arnott says. “It’s at no cost to them, so if they want to advance a different direction and go to patrol, detectives, campus security, civil, something that requires deputy sheriff permission, they’ll have the ability to do that.”

The new jail will have 1,242 beds for inmates. The current jail has 601 beds and 390 temporary beds.

Last September, the current jail on Boonville Avenue reported a record high population of 1,026 inmates.

John Ransom lives near the new jail being built on West Division. His concern is what’s going to happen when the inmates get released.

“Are they going to be walking down the street and [affect] the safety of the community because I live here,” Ransom says.

Sheriff Arnott was able to address that concern, saying most inmates have rides when leaving jail. If they don’t...

“We are going to offer this program we’re working on,” Sheriff Arnott says. “We haven’t gotten it locked in, but we’ve got some funding set aside to provide rides somewhere. They also have access to the phone and we’ll see how that goes.”

Ransom says he’s disappointed more community members didn’t come out to ask questions during a roundtable discussion Thursday.

Despite getting answers, there are still other red flags he worries about, including his property value.

“It’s so close to the school and it’s so close to my home,” Ransom says. “I didn’t buy my home to live close to a jail.”

The new jail is located on West Division Street. It will have 24/7 detention officers and medical staff.

There are three open testing dates this month for those interested in a job at the Sheriff's Office. Those dates are March 10, 24, and 31.

