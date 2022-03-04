Ozark Fire Protection district busy training seven firefighter recruits, all hired after 2021 tax increase

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - While many fire departments battle staffing shortages, Ozark is bringing in more power thanks to a $12.5-million bond initiative.

Christian County voters approved a tax increase in April 2021, allowing the Ozark Fire Protection District to bring new firefighters on board. The tax increase also allowed the district to purchase new equipment and vehicles, renovate a station and make plans to build a new station.

The fire district hired seven new firefighters, each with different career or volunteer backgrounds. The new recruits are already busy training for the field. The department said it felt understaffed prior to the tax increase, making things more challenging as the Ozark population continues to grow.

“We’re seeing astronomical growth and unbelievable construction occurring, not only in the commercial, but the residential area,” said Don Gregory, Ozark Fire Protection District Asst. Chief and Fire Marshal. “As a suburb of the city of Springfield, we see a lot of new homes and new home developments happening. So with those homes comes people and with those people potentially comes emergencies. "

All seven recruits are assigned different engine companies and different shifts. The district, which began 2022 with one female firefighter, hired two female recruits. Gregory said their addition will also help the district’s ability to better serve different demographics, including female patients.

Gregory said more hands on deck will help in critical moments down the road.

“Each firefighter that we bring on to our crew adds about 33% more work efficiency per individual,” he said. “So the more firefighters you have on an apparatus, the more efficient and safe they are able to execute their jobs. So by bringing additional firefighters on, we’re able to ensure that we have better safety for our personnel, and better response and mitigation of calls that the community reaches out to us for.”

For some new recruits, the growing population was part of the draw to the job.

“Watching this community grow is great,” recruit Kendra Bruffett described as part of her motivation. “I really enjoy just the plan that we have. We have a strategic plan in place and really watching that unfold through my career here is going to be really great.”

It’s the chance to serve their own hometown community that makes the job so special for other recruits.

“This was the goal,” recruit Matthew Garrison described of the job. “I plan on retiring from here. This was the only department that I really wanted to work for.”

KY3 got a behind the scenes look of some the training efforts the Ozark recruits are going through prior to starting in a few weeks.

“What the firefighters behind me are doing is not only honing their skills in vehicle stabilization for extrication, but also familiarizing themselves with our specific tools that we use to cover [roadway incidents],” Asst. Chief Gregory described.

Trainees practiced vehicle extrication techniques on Thursday, which Gregory said can happen from time to time within the district.

“Last October, we had a fairly significant call on Highway 65 that required the use of extrication [strategies] and the tools to extricate a patient,” he said. “It took us about an hour, which is a very long time. It was a very complicated and a complex extrication.”

Gregory said it is an important type of training that comes along with some difficulties.

“No two are the same,” he said. “So while we look behind us today, and we’ve got a vehicle on its side, if it’s a vehicle on its side with one person, that’s a different type of extrication that we can undertake than if it’s a vehicle on its side with seven people.”

Recruits said they enjoyed the chance to learn from others.

“It’s awesome to work with these guys because it’s a team,” Garrison said. “You got one person in charge, but we work as a whole to get the job done.”

“It’s really great for me just to hear a lot of different people talk about the different scenarios that we could possibly face whenever we’re out of training in a real-world situation,” Bruffett said.

Many are ready to get into the field, and some are already looking ahead to the district’s future.

“It’s awesome to know that they have the experience and they will pass it on to me so that in the future I can pass it on to the the future of Ozark,” Garrison said.

The district’s new firefighters are expected to officially start on March 14.

