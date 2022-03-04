Advertisement

SGCHD: Greene County at medium impact COVID-19 community level

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Greene County is currently at a medium impact level for COVID-19, according to new CDC guidance that measures community levels of the disease.

The Springfield-Greene County announced the classification Wednesday, which comes as Greene County has reached the end of the Omicron variant surge with a significant drop in cases. Each impact level includes updated guidance for preventing COVID-19 transmission.

The CDC uses three metrics to measure community impact level:

  • Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.
  • Percent of inpatient beds occupied by a COVID-19 patient.
  • New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

According to CDC data from Feb. 24, Greene County has 154.9 new cases per 100,000 people, 12 percent occupied inpatient beds and 18.7 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people.

In counties with fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 people, indicators for medium impact are:

  • 10-14.9 percent of inpatient beds occupied by a COVID-19 patient.
  • 10-19.9 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Cases and hospitalizations will continue to be monitored by the CDC to provide up to date impact assessments over time. CLICK HERE for the latest COVID-19 updates from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Johnnie Coffer/Greene County Jail
Driver faces new charges after Tuesday’s high-speed pursuit through busy Springfield streets
The pursuit ended shortly before 5 p.m. near Dale and Grant.
High-speed pursuit through Springfield ends in arrest of fugitive
Police investigate motorcycle crash in north Springfield.
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in a crash in north Springfield
Highs should reach the low 70s again Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm End to the Week

Latest News

Ozark Fire training new recruits
Ozark Fire Protection district busy training seven firefighter recruits, all hired after 2021 tax increase
Ex-Missouri mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing nearly $40K worth of sports cards
The new Greene County Jail is closer to completion.
New Greene County Jail expected to open on time; sheriff’s office continues to see staffing shortages
Springfield police say an investigation is underway near Catalpa Street and Grant Avenue in...
Investigation underway near Catalpa Street and Grant Avenue in Springfield
Investigation underway near Catalpa Street and Grant Avenue in Springfield