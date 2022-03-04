SGCHD: Greene County at medium impact COVID-19 community level

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Greene County is currently at a medium impact level for COVID-19, according to new CDC guidance that measures community levels of the disease.

The Springfield-Greene County announced the classification Wednesday, which comes as Greene County has reached the end of the Omicron variant surge with a significant drop in cases. Each impact level includes updated guidance for preventing COVID-19 transmission.

The CDC uses three metrics to measure community impact level:

Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Percent of inpatient beds occupied by a COVID-19 patient.

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

According to CDC data from Feb. 24, Greene County has 154.9 new cases per 100,000 people, 12 percent occupied inpatient beds and 18.7 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people.

In counties with fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 people, indicators for medium impact are:

10-14.9 percent of inpatient beds occupied by a COVID-19 patient.

10-19.9 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Cases and hospitalizations will continue to be monitored by the CDC to provide up to date impact assessments over time. CLICK HERE for the latest COVID-19 updates from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

