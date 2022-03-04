Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports 20 new COVID-19-related deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department highlighted important COVID-19 data from February.

Key Point:

The Omicron surge, which began in early January, continued into February with seven-day averages of 400+ COVID-19 cases. As of Feb. 28, the Omicron surge has waned significantly at an average of 42 cases per day. The county hit record-high numbers of cases in January. Every age group declined in the number of cases during the last two weeks of February.

The total vaccination percentage for Greene County rose to 53.5%. Health leaders moved ts vaccination efforts to its Westside Clinic at 660 S. Scenic Ave. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s Dr. Nancy Yoon wrote a blog post reflecting on Omicron, how it began, and potential subvariants. Anyone can view the blog post on the newly launched blog Healthy Ozarks at healthyozarks.medium.com.

Other COVID-19 data from February:

Cases:

As of Feb. 28, the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is 42. This is a 91% decrease from the 459 cases reported on Feb. 1.

Those in the 23-30 age range made up 13% of the COVID-19 case count during the last two weeks of the month, down from 15% during the first half.

Those in the 71+ age group now have the highest percentage and highest total of cases as of Feb. 28.

Death/Hospitalizations:

Greene County lost 20 lives in February due to COVID-19 complications.

2 men in their 50s

1 woman in her 50s

3 men in their 60s

4 women in their 60s

4 women in their 70s

2 men in their 80s

2 women in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

1 woman in her 90s

The average age of those who have died since the pandemic began is 73.3.

*This number represents confirmed COVID-19 deaths that occurred in February. This number could change based on delayed reports.

Vaccination:

The Health Department Vaccination Clinic closed on Feb. 28 after administering 13,439 vaccinations since November.

48% of those receiving vaccinations were adults 18 and older.

63% of COVID-19 cases from Feb. 14 to Feb. 27 were non-breakthrough cases.

Greene County’s 65+ population is now 84.7% vaccinated.

