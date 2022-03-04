Springfield mental health experts share ways to discuss war in Ukraine with kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Graphic media of Russia’s attack on Ukraine is circulating all around the world. For parents, navigating your child’s questions about the war can be difficult.

Burrell Health says the reality is your kids do know what’s going on in Ukraine in one way or another from the news, conversations, or at school. The most important takeaway is to make sure you are taking care of yourself because your children can pick up on your own emotions.

“We want to make sure that we’re caring for ourselves so that we can engage this conversation with our kids not assuming what they know what they don’t know,” said Shelly Farnan, Vice President of Be-well Burrel. “But because we know their brain health matters, that we do know that they’re likely taking this in some way. We’re going to engage with them about this reality and we’re going to be their grownups. We’re going to help them through this. That will be a key factor in how that anxiety and worry continues for your kiddos.”

Burrell Health says when you’re able to talk to your kids, do it in developmentally appropriate ways.

“Our kids do know what’s going on in Ukraine in one way or another,” said Farnan. “We are going to engage with them about this reality and are going to be their grownups.”

Small steps like limiting exposure to updates on the war, can also help with stress and anxiety.

For kids between three and eight Burrell says there are simple tangible examples you can use to explain why these things happen.

”Explain to your child what it’s like when you have a toy and somebody takes that toy from you,” said Farnan. “If and when you’re able to talk to your kiddos we would recommend that you’re doing that in developmentally appropriate ways.”

Burrell says it’s important to remember you don’t have to have all the answers.

”If kids ask us something and we don’t know it’s okay to say that’s a really great question and that you will find the answers for us or a direction for us,” said Farnan.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.