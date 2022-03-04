Advertisement

Springfield police investigate report of human remains Thursday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police launched an investigation Thursday near Catalpa Street and Grant Avenue in Springfield after receiving a report that human remains were buried in the area.

Police responded to the 800 block of West Catalpa Street on Thursday to serve a search warrant. Investigators from the Springfield Police Department conducted an extensive search Thursday, but could not locate human remains.

It remains unclear whether human remains are buried in the area. An investigation remains ongoing, but police have not confirmed any further information at this time.

Police say this investigation is not related to the “Springfield Three” case. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

