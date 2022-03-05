Advertisement

‘Dark Shadows,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor Mitchell Ryan dies

FILE - Actor Lee Marvin, right, and his wife, Pamela, visit with Mitchell Ryan, star of Arthur...
FILE - Actor Lee Marvin, right, and his wife, Pamela, visit with Mitchell Ryan, star of Arthur Miller's play "The Price," backstage at the Playhouse Theater in New York in July 1979. Ryan, who played a villainous general in the first “Lethal Weapon" movie, a ruthless businessman on TV's “Santa Barbara" and had character roles on the soap opera “Dark Shadows" and the 1990s sitcom “Dharma & Greg," died Friday, March 4, 2022. He was 88. Ryan died of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home, his stepdaughter, Denise Freed, told the Hollywood Reporter.(AP Photo/Dan Grossi)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mitchell Ryan, who played a villainous general in the first “Lethal Weapon” movie, a ruthless businessman on TV’s “Santa Barbara” and had character roles on the soap opera “Dark Shadows” and the 1990s sitcom “Dharma & Greg,” died Friday. He was 88.

Ryan died of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home, his stepdaughter, Denise Freed, told the Hollywood Reporter.

Rugged, granite-jawed and sporting a sleek mane of hair, Ryan was instantly recognizable on TV and the big screen. His career spanned more than a half-century, beginning with an uncredited role in the 1958 Robert Mitchum film “Thunder Road.”

He was a general-turned heroin smuggler in “Lethal Weapon,” police officer in “Magnum Force” and “Electra Glide in Blue,” and the conniving, murderous Las Vegas businessman Anthony Tonell in the nighttime TV soap opera “Santa Barbara.”

In the 1990s, he had a long-running role as Greg’s wealthy, eccentric and boozy father on “Dharma & Greg.”

Ryan played Burke Devlin on the cult 1960s soap opera “Dark Shadows” for one season but he was fired because of his alcoholism.

Ryan acknowledged his drinking issues in his 2021 autobiography, “Fall of a Sparrow.”

“I’m blessed that, 30 years a drunk, I’ve managed to live a working actor’s life to be envied. And I’ve lived a great deal of real life while I was at it,” he wrote. “Sober for the next 30 years, I’m told that I’ve come out of it all a good and useful human being.”

Ryan had roles on many TV shows and in movies ranging from “High Plains Drifter” with Clint Eastwood to “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.”

He also performed in the theater, including Broadway appearances in “Wait Until Dark,” “Medea” and “The Price.”

“He was a great gift in my life,” Kathryn Leigh Scott, who appeared with him in “Dark Shadows,” said in a Facebook post. “I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Scott Jones.
Judge sentences Springfield man to 159 years in prison for felonies including identity theft & forgery
Police responded to the 800 block of West Catalpa Street on Thursday to serve a search warrant...
Springfield police investigate report of human remains Thursday
A few severe storms are possible over Arkansas and southeast counties in Missouri Sunday evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day for late Sunday
Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting
Calvin Jones, 33 Deasarea Bingham, 33
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives find a couple charged with stealing and forgery in Greene County.

Latest News

Thousands without power in northwestern Greene County
Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and...
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.
Student charged in Olathe, Kansas school shooting
Georgia's Aaron Cook, right, steals the ball from Jarron Coleman, left, during the first half...
Mizzou rallies behind Kobe Brown, tops Georgia 79-69
Ukraine's president asks US lawmakers for aid in establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, while...
Putin threatens retaliation, Ukraine calls for aid