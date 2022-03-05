Greene County gets $2.1 million in Missouri opioid settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County will be paid more than $2.1 million over 18 years in a statewide opioid settlement announced last month.

The Greene County Commissions says 9% of that total will cover the costs of attorneys’ fees. The money will also be paid out over a period of 18 years.

In February, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office reached a settlement with pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson over its distribution of opioid drugs. The state will receive $458 million to help victims of the opioid epidemic.

According to the Greene County Commission, the counties’ and cities’ share of the settlement is around 44%, while the state will receive 56% of the settlement proceeds attributable to these defendants.

For budgetary purposes, at least 85% of the amount Greene County receives must be spent on opioid-related programs, while up to 15% could be spent on non-opioid-related costs.

Attorneys for Greene County anticipate the first payment in the settlement will be made between April and July of 2022. That will be followed by another payment in the fall of 2022.

“The Commission has taken this next step as part of its efforts to mitigate the damage done to the people of our community as a result of over prescribing and irresponsible use of prescription drugs. We will continue our efforts,” said Bob Dixon, Presiding Commissioner.

