Greene County Republicans host annual Lincoln Day event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Republican Party will host its annual Lincoln Day event Saturday, March 5 at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield.

It’s considered one of the largest annual gatherings of members of the Republican party across the state. The event includes a lineup of speakers with Gov. Mike Parson, Rep. Billy Long, and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

“Republicans are energized, they’re ready to get involved on campaigns,” said Bradley Cooper with Greene County Republicans. “We have got a large primary for the seventh congressional district. We have all of our Republican candidates who are filed that have confirmed they will be there at the forum. We’re looking forward to a big day and a lot of energy moving forward.”

Some of the break-out sessions include Coffee with your State Representatives and a forum featuring Republican Candidates for Missouri’s 7th Congressional District.

“We’re ready for new leadership, and we have a great chance to keep our Republican seats red in Missouri,” said Cooper. “We’ve got a primary here in the seventh congressional district. We’ve got a primary in our U.S. Senate seat with Roy Blunt vacating and retiring that seat.”

Greene County Democrats will host a Democrat Days event from April 8-9. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“A lot of the familiar topics are going to be covered,” said Greene County Democrats Chair Tyler Gunlock. “[Kansas City Mayor Quinton] Lucas is a very positive speaker and I think he’s going to help try to lay out a hopeful vision for the country.”

Democrats plan to rally behind local candidates running for re-election.

“Right now, we’re really excited about supporting our local candidates,” said Gunlock. “We’ve got three great local candidates who have announced already in Stephanie Hein, Betsy Fogle and Crystal Quaid. We’re a local county party, so we like to keep it local.”

Lincoln Day is happening 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information on Lincoln Day CLICK HERE.

For Ticket information on Democrat Days CLICK HERE.

