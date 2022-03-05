Thousands without power in northwestern Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working to restore hundreds of power outages Saturday afternoon in several Greene County communities.

Liberty Utilities reports at least 3,000 power outages in northwestern Greene County as of 5:30 p.m., including outages in Willard, Ash Grove, Walnut Grove and Bois D’ Arc.

It’s unclear what led to most of these outages. Liberty Utilities is hoping to restore most power outages by 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the company’s outage map.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

