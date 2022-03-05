Advertisement

Thousands without power in northwestern Greene County

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working to restore hundreds of power outages Saturday afternoon in several Greene County communities.

Liberty Utilities reports at least 3,000 power outages in northwestern Greene County as of 5:30 p.m., including outages in Willard, Ash Grove, Walnut Grove and Bois D’ Arc.

It’s unclear what led to most of these outages. Liberty Utilities is hoping to restore most power outages by 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the company’s outage map.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Scott Jones.
Judge sentences Springfield man to 159 years in prison for felonies including identity theft & forgery
Police responded to the 800 block of West Catalpa Street on Thursday to serve a search warrant...
Springfield police investigate report of human remains Thursday
A few severe storms are possible over Arkansas and southeast counties in Missouri Sunday evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day for late Sunday
Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting
Calvin Jones, 33 Deasarea Bingham, 33
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives find a couple charged with stealing and forgery in Greene County.

Latest News

Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.
Student charged in Olathe, Kansas school shooting
Georgia's Aaron Cook, right, steals the ball from Jarron Coleman, left, during the first half...
Mizzou rallies behind Kobe Brown, tops Georgia 79-69
Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) falls to the floor as he shoots over Tennessee guard...
Zeigler, No. 13 Tennessee hold off No. 14 Arkansas
Joseph Wilkinson was booked into the Texas County Jail on March 3 on a charge for failing to...
Man arrested in Texas County, charged for failing to register as a sex offender