Man arrested in Texas County, charged for failing to register as a sex offender

Joseph Wilkinson was booked into the Texas County Jail on March 3 on a charge for failing to...
Joseph Wilkinson was booked into the Texas County Jail on March 3 on a charge for failing to register as a sex offender.(Texas County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Texas County deputies arrested a man earlier this week who reportedly failed to register as a sex offender in Missouri after moving from out of state.

Joseph Wilkinson was booked into the Texas County Jail on March 3 on a charge for failing to register as a sex offender.

Deputies arrested Wilkinson after receiving a report of an un-registered prior sex offender residing in the Bucyrus area. Deputies say Wilkinson was working at a business in Houston, Missouri.

Following his arrest, Wilkinson admitted that he was required to register in Colorado and had not done so since moving to Missouri in January. According to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, a records check indicated that Wilkinson had absconded from the Colorado sex offender registry.

Wilkinson is jailed on a $750,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for March 15 in Texas County over his criminal charge.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

