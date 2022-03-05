Advertisement

Mosley, Clay carry Missouri St. past Valpo in MVC tournament

Missouri State beat Valparaiso 67-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals...
Missouri State beat Valparaiso 67-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.(Ozarks Sports Zone)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Isiaih Mosley had 18 points as Missouri State beat Valparaiso 67-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

Donovan Clay added 17 points for the Bears (23-9), while Gaige Prim chipped in 16. Prim also had 17 rebounds.

Thomas Kithier had 17 points and seven rebounds for Valpo (14-18). Kevion Taylor added 13 points. Sheldon Edwards had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Scott Jones.
Judge sentences Springfield man to 159 years in prison for felonies including identity theft & forgery
Police responded to the 800 block of West Catalpa Street on Thursday to serve a search warrant...
Springfield police investigate report of human remains Thursday
A few severe storms are possible over Arkansas and southeast counties in Missouri Sunday evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day for late Sunday
Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting
Calvin Jones, 33 Deasarea Bingham, 33
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives find a couple charged with stealing and forgery in Greene County.

Latest News

Georgia's Aaron Cook, right, steals the ball from Jarron Coleman, left, during the first half...
Mizzou rallies behind Kobe Brown, tops Georgia 79-69
Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) falls to the floor as he shoots over Tennessee guard...
Zeigler, No. 13 Tennessee hold off No. 14 Arkansas
Enterprise Center
Blues to end COVID-19 vaccine, negative test requirement for Enterprise Center, Stifel Theater
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) reacts after hitting a shot against Kentucky during the second half...
SEC Scramble: Regular-season championship remains a possibility for Arkansas