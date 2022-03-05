Mosley, Clay carry Missouri St. past Valpo in MVC tournament

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Isiaih Mosley had 18 points as Missouri State beat Valparaiso 67-58 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

Donovan Clay added 17 points for the Bears (23-9), while Gaige Prim chipped in 16. Prim also had 17 rebounds.

Thomas Kithier had 17 points and seven rebounds for Valpo (14-18). Kevion Taylor added 13 points. Sheldon Edwards had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

