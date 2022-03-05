Advertisement

Natural fire burns hundreds of acres in Camden County

Nearly 500 acres of land were burnt in a natural cover fire in Camden County that carried into Saturday morning.
Nearly 500 acres of land were burnt in a natural cover fire in Camden County that carried into Saturday morning.(Northwest Fire Protection District - Camden County)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 500 acres of land were burnt in a natural cover fire in Camden County that carried into Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a natural cover fire that had rekindled in a rural area around 4 p.m. Friday. Officials with the Northwest Fire Protection District in Camden County say weather conditions and terrain made it tough to battle the fire.

Northwest Fire cleared scene at 2:15 a.m. Saturday with conservation officials remaining on the scene. Fire officials say people might see heavy smoke and active flames Saturday in the area of Z Highway.

Crews from Coffman Bend Fire, Deer Creek Fire, Mid-County Fire and conservation agents responded to the fire. Officials say there is an elevated fire risk through Saturday due to dry and warm conditions.

