Man hospitalized after nearly drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

Source: Pixabay
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man was hospitalized after a near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks.

It happened around 5 pm Tuesday in the big Niangua arm of the lake in Camden County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that and 83-year-old man was having a medical issue when he missed the dock and fell into the water. He was found face down in the lake a short time later.

The man was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. He is recovering from what has been described as moderate injuries.

