Polar Plunge returns to Springfield, raising money for Special Olympics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement across the Ozarks are freezin’ for a reason. They’re braving cold water for a very heartwarming cause in the Special Olympics.

Friday marked the start of the sixth annual polar plunge in Springfield. The event benefits a special group of athletes.

Each participant has to raise $75 to plunge. This year is different because there is also a Super Plunge, where those who raised at least $2,500 have the chance to plunge every hour.

The Polar Plunge started at Friday at noon and goes until Saturday afternoon. The goal this year is to raise $58,000 through the event.

“We have 200 people plunging. We have a lot of law enforcement and fire agencies,” said Mike Lawton with Christian County Emergency Services. “We also have a lot of businesses and school districts doing this.”

All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the over 1,400 Special Olympics Missouri athletes in the southwest Missouri area.

Officer Mark Priebe has been apart of the Special Olympics Torch Run for the past 10 years. His son is participating in the super plunge.

“We take on fundraising to help supporting Special Olympics,” said Priebe. “Law enforcement worldwide and of course here in southwest Missouri, there are a lot of agencies that do that.”

The Polar Plunge is open to anyone 10 years and older. Those under 10 can participate in the Pee Wee Plunge that will start at noon on Saturday at The Ski Shack in Springfield. Plunge times will be between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For more information on the Polar Plunge, CLICK HERE.

