Rally planned Saturday at Park Central Square in support of Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A group is planning a rally Saturday afternoon at Park Central Square in support of Ukraine.

A local group has filed a permit with the city of Springfield to hold a “Stand with Ukraine” demonstration. The rally could draw dozens of people Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

The gathering comes in support of Ukraine after Russia launched a full-scale invasion last week, unleashing airstrikes on several cities and military bases. Groups also held similar rallies last Saturday and Sunday at Park Central Square.

According to city documents, Zoe Ayers and Petro Karabyn are organizing Saturday’s rally.

