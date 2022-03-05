Advertisement

Springfield man sentenced in beating death of his girlfriend in 2020

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the death of his girlfriend nearly two years ago.

John Schuck, 57, recently pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of Tammy Colbert.

Schuck entered an Alford plea on Feb. 25 over a voluntary manslaughter charge, per court records. An Alford plea is one in which the defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to get a conviction.

In March 2020, police found Colbert’s body at a home in the 3600 block of South Fort Avenue. Police say her injuries were consistent to those of an assault.

Investigators say Colbert died from blunt force trauma to the head. Detectives believe the assault happened after a fight between Schuck and Colbert. Schuck admitted to police he hit her five or six times, according to court records.

Prosecutors dropped a more serious charge of second-degree murder in exchange for Schuck’s guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter.

