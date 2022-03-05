Advertisement

St. Louis officials OK keeping sugary drinks off kids’ menus

(WIS10)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Water, milk or fruit juice would be the default choice on St. Louis restaurant menus under a bill endorsed by the Board of Aldermen.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the board voted 25-1 on Friday to give first-round approval to the measure. It is aimed at reducing the consumption of soda and other sugary drinks by kids in an attempt to cut juvenile obesity rates.

Alderman Sarah Martin, who sponsored the measure, says it was sought by the American Heart Association and has support from other health-related organizations. She emphasized that the bill doesn’t prevent a parent from substituting another drink for their child.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Scott Jones.
Judge sentences Springfield man to 159 years in prison for felonies including identity theft & forgery
Police responded to the 800 block of West Catalpa Street on Thursday to serve a search warrant...
Springfield police investigate report of human remains Thursday
A few severe storms are possible over Arkansas and southeast counties in Missouri Sunday evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day for late Sunday
Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting
Calvin Jones, 33 Deasarea Bingham, 33
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives find a couple charged with stealing and forgery in Greene County.

Latest News

Thousands without power in northwestern Greene County
Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.
Student charged in Olathe, Kansas school shooting
Georgia's Aaron Cook, right, steals the ball from Jarron Coleman, left, during the first half...
Mizzou rallies behind Kobe Brown, tops Georgia 79-69
Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) falls to the floor as he shoots over Tennessee guard...
Zeigler, No. 13 Tennessee hold off No. 14 Arkansas
Joseph Wilkinson was booked into the Texas County Jail on March 3 on a charge for failing to...
Man arrested in Texas County, charged for failing to register as a sex offender