Bolivar holding public forum Tuesday to collect feedback on funds, capital improvement sales tax

City of Bolivar, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Bolivar will hold a public forum Tuesday to collect feedback on several sources of funding and capital improvement sales tax dollars.

The public hearing is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at City Hall at 345 S Main Ave. Community members can provide input on proceeds from the city’s recent utilities sale to Liberty Utilities, American Rescue Plan funds and previous lease dollars through capital improvement sales taxes.

Tuesday’s public forum comes after the Bolivar board of aldermen held financial workshops last month with the city’s department leaders to hear proposals for the funds.

In a social media post, mayor Chris Warwick asked those who plan to attend to watch recordings of meetings from Feb. 15-16 prior to the public forum. Community members are also encouraged to check out these documents for reference.

“The city is on the dawn of a new day as far as fund[ing] goes and the Board of Aldermen, myself and City staff want to hear from you,” said Warwick via Facebook. “We look forward to the days ahead and [the] opportunity to serve our community.”

