Broken cross arm at Ash Grove substation leads to thousands of power outages in Greene County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A broken electrical cross arm at Ash Grove substation led to thousands of power outages Saturday in Greene County.

Crews are working to restore thousands of power outages Saturday night in several Greene County communities.

Liberty Utilities reported nearly 4,000 power outages in northwestern Greene County throughout the day, including outages in Willard, Ash Grove, Walnut Grove, Bois D’ Arc and Halltown.

A spokesperson for Liberty Utilities says the cross arm detached around 3:30 p.m. After that happened, more equipment at the substation was damaged and some fuses blew up within the transformer, prompting power outages in northwest Greene County.

It’s unclear what exactly led up to this incident, but a Liberty Utilities spokesperson tells KY3 that windy weather might have led to the situation at the substation.

Crews are working on repairs at the substation. Liberty Utilities initially expected to restore all power around 9 p.m. Saturday, though many outages have continued later into Saturday.

Some of the outages in Willard have been restored, but thousands remain without power as of 10 p.m., according to the Liberty Utilities power outage map.

No one was hurt from the situation at the substation. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

