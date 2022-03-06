Advertisement

‘Fairy Godmother’ is coming to Nixa on Sunday, offering 800+ free prom dresses

By Lauren Schwentker
Updated: 11 hours ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Prom is right around the corner for many high school students, and planning can be stressful financially for some families.

Several organizations, including Garden Gate Provisions, Avant Garden and Lloyd’s Cleaners, have joined forces to help teens in need. The third annual “Fairy Godmother’ event is planned Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at North Point Church in Nixa.

More than 800 dresses, shoes, jewelry and purses will be available at the event. All of the attire came from community donations.

“This year alone, we have cleaned over 750 dresses and have been prepping for this day all year long,” said Todd Edwards with Lloyd’s Dry Cleaners. “We want to put a smile on everyone’s faces when they walk out of here.”

Anna Houge with Garden Gate Provisions shared why this event is so important and memorable.

“We want to have that impact on these girls for them to look back with fond memories of getting dressed up and feeling beautiful,” said Houge. “With all the bad stuff that everybody’s been dealing with for the past few years, this is something good to focus on and to give back.”

Alterations, corsages and makeup will be also available at the event.

“We want to have head-to-toe impact on the girls, and we want them to have their moment to be able to feel like Cinderella at the ball,” said Houge.

