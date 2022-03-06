Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm threats expected late Sunday in the Ozarks

A few severe storms are possible over Arkansas and southeast counties in Missouri Sunday evening.
A few severe storms are possible over Arkansas and southeast counties in Missouri Sunday evening.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for severe weather threats expected Sunday between the early evening and late night hours.

The main threats are high wind and spotty hail, though models show a few brief and small tornadoes could also develop. Severe weather is expected for dozens or counties in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas.

Much of the Ozarks could see rain or storm chances by late Sunday afternoon. In addition to these storms, a cold front makes way to the Ozarks late Sunday. As low pressure moves into Arkansas and southern Missouri throughout Sunday night, risks include wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.

Based on current projections, severe weather chances are most likely in the southeast half of the Ozarks between 8 p.m. and noon.

