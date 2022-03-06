FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm threats expected late Sunday in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for severe weather threats expected Sunday between the early evening and late night hours.

The main threats are high wind and spotty hail, though models show a few brief and small tornadoes could also develop. Severe weather is expected for dozens or counties in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas.

Much of the Ozarks could see rain or storm chances by late Sunday afternoon. In addition to these storms, a cold front makes way to the Ozarks late Sunday. As low pressure moves into Arkansas and southern Missouri throughout Sunday night, risks include wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.

Based on current projections, severe weather chances are most likely in the southeast half of the Ozarks between 8 p.m. and noon.

Follow the KY3 First Alert Weather Team for updates HERE and download the KY3 First Alert Weather App to stay-up-to-date.

Download today on an Apple device.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download today on a Droid device.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.